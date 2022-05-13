Eukles Asset Management Acquires 424 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $220,636.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

CBSH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,658. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

