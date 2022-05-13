Eukles Asset Management Acquires 560 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.