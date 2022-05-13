Eukles Asset Management Buys 377 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.1% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,664. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.27 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.