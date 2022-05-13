Eukles Asset Management Has $1.74 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 952,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 708,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 63,666 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 131,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,827. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.