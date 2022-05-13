Eukles Asset Management Has $165,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 446,515 shares of company stock worth $68,785,682 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.46. The stock had a trading volume of 163,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $330.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.