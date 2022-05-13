Eukles Asset Management Invests $335,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 63,158 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

