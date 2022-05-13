Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of EVAX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 267,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,180. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.12. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

