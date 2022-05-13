Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of EVAX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 267,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,180. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.12. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

