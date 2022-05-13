EvidenZ Market Capitalization Reaches $5.80 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,010.35 or 0.99985067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00104906 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

