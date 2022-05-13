Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

