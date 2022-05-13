Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of XGN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Exagen has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exagen by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exagen by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

