Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $50.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

Several research analysts have commented on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

