Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

EIFZF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

