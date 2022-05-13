ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $110,385.47 and $463.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

