Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after buying an additional 209,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,578,000 after buying an additional 346,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,730,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,246,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 125,303 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

