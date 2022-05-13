Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

