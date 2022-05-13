Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in April

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,037. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.69) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,676.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

