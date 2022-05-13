Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $12,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exponent by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 84,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $88.12. 6,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,269. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.