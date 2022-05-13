Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.13.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $174.72 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $141.85 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average is $201.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after purchasing an additional 116,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.