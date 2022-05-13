Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.13.
Shares of EXR opened at $174.72 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $141.85 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average is $201.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.
In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after purchasing an additional 116,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.