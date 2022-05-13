Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,959,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,796.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
EYEN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.08.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eyenovia (Get Rating)
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
