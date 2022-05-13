Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,959,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,796.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EYEN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

