Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.08

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 11625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

