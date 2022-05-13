Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 262,254 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,914,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 2,419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 940,646 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,462,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,265,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.