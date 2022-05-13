Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 262,254 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.81.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,914,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 2,419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 940,646 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,462,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,265,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.
