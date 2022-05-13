Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 13.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 113,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,680,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Farfetch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

