Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

FPI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.00 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

