FC Barcelona Fan Token Trading Down 35.8% Over Last Week (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00010536 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,010.56 or 0.99936563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00104635 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

BAR is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

