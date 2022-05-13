FD Technologies’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FDP stock opened at GBX 2,411 ($29.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. FD Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276.14 ($15.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,664.50 ($32.85). The firm has a market cap of £670.88 million and a P/E ratio of 837.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,060.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,938.47.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.