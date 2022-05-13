FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.89. 28,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

