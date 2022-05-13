Femasys (FEMY) and Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Femasys to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A Femasys Competitors -723.36% -64.51% -18.50%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Femasys and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Femasys Competitors 1260 4575 7979 221 2.51

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $11.48, suggesting a potential upside of 675.90%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 59.66%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Femasys and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.18 million -$7.54 million -1.44 Femasys Competitors $1.15 billion $84.78 million -7.37

Femasys’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Femasys beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

