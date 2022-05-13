Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to £103.65

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from £114.75 ($141.47) to £103.65 ($127.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($191.10) to £140 ($172.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,746.80.

Shares of FERG traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.75. 1,452,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $111.81 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.42.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ferguson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

