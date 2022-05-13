Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.37 EPS.

FIS stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. 53,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,704. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

