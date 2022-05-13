Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

