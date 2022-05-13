Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 107.0% in April

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,760.0 days.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$7.19 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FRRPF. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.