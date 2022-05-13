Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 107.0% in April

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,760.0 days.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$7.19 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Several research firms have commented on FRRPF. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

