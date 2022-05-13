Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 437,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.47.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

