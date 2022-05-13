Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 64,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 78,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $50.10 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16.

