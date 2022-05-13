Financial Counselors Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48.

