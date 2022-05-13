Financial Counselors Inc. Has $631,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

