Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $419,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,822,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NYSE:TTE opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

