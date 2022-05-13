Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

