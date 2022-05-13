Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,401,000 after purchasing an additional 773,475 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 390,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 62,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.