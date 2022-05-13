Financial Review: Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) & Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Nutriband has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.11, meaning that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nutriband and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -434.01% -38.66% -32.68% Alpha Pro Tech 7.22% 7.29% 6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nutriband and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and Alpha Pro Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $1.42 million 21.98 -$6.18 million ($0.94) -4.24 Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.76 $6.76 million $0.35 11.51

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Nutriband on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices. Nutriband Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

