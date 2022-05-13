First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $24.73.
FA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.
First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
