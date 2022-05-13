First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of FCRD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,741. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

