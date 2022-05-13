First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 1,818,338 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $490,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.01.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.99. 20,043,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,064,328. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.