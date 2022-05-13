First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of HCA Healthcare worth $606,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 147.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 41.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.92. 1,618,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average of $246.16.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

