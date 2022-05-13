First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,369,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,107 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,133,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.62. 24,483,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,241,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.49. The stock has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

