First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $539,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $64.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,574.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,736.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.