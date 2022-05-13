First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 723,672 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $189,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMG traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 589,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $231.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

