First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

NYSE HD traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.03. 3,939,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

