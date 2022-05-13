First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 164,619 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,982,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.3% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $928,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. 4,247,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,758. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

