First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 218,425 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,630,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,425 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of UGI worth $396,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $2,065,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in UGI by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 540,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

