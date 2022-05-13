First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Up 0.9%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.